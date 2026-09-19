Wild elephant electrocuted in MP's Mauganj

BHOPAL: A male wild elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with a low-hanging live power line in Malakpur village of Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district in the early hours of Saturday.

The elephant, estimated to be between 15 and 20 years old, reportedly came in contact with the wire while trying to feed on leaves from a guava tree near a tribal family's house. It died on the spot due to the electric shock.

The incident, which occurred around 3 am, left the second elephant in the pair agitated, triggering panic in the village.

A team from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), which has been tracking another wild elephant in eastern Madhya Pradesh, was rushed to Mauganj to rescue the surviving elephant.

A senior wildlife official at the state forest department headquarters told TNIE that the two elephants had been moving across parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Uttar Pradesh for several months and were under continuous monitoring.

“The two male elephants have been moving around parts of eastern MP and adjoining UP’s Prayagraj and Mirzapur districts since last many months and have been under continuous monitoring. Based on real time information about the movement of the two elephants, electricity supply was regularly shut down in the areas where they were moving. But the mishap occurred in the wee hours in a village of Mauganj district. A thorough enquiry will be done into the entire incident and those found responsible will face action,” the official said.

Officials from neighbouring Sidhi district had shared the elephants' movement details with the Mauganj team after the pair entered the district.