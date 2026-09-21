BJP leaders’ remarks on woman corporator, Muslims at Garba trigger political row in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Controversial remarks by two BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh, state’s senior-most cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s comment on the appearance of a woman corporator of the party and third-time MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s remarks about Muslims attending Garba events, have triggered political row.

The remarks have led to sharp criticism from opposition Congress leaders, putting questions of political conduct, women’s dignity and religious participation back in the spotlight.

Vijayvargiya, Madhya Pradesh’s urban development minister, came under criticism after a video from a public programme in his native Indore showed him commenting on the physical appearance/weight gain of BJP’s municipal corporator Sandhya Yadav.

As Yadav approached the microphone during the programme, Vijayvargiya was heard remarking in Hindi that “Sandhya Didi” had also “put on some weight”. The comment prompted laughter among people at the event and subsequently drew criticism after the video circulated widely.

In the same video, initially, Vijayvargiya had praised Yadav for her commitment to work in her municipal ward.

Congress leaders objected to the minister’s reference to the elected woman representative’s appearance. Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta questioned the BJP’s public emphasis on women’s dignity, arguing that such principles should also be reflected in the treatment of women members of the party. Congress media coordinator Neelabh Shukla also criticised the remark, describing it as objectionable and arguing that comments on a woman’s physical appearance had no place at a public political programme.

The municipal corporator Sandhya Yadav, however, sought to defuse the controversy. She said Vijayvargiya had known her since childhood and described their relationship as similar to that between a father and daughter. She appealed to people not to interpret the exchange through social media commentary.

The second controversy involved BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's comments on the participation of Muslims in Garba celebrations in Bhopal.

Speaking about the issue, Sharma said Muslims could attend Garba but questioned why young Muslim men should come alone. He said they should bring their sisters and daughters as well, adding that “our boys” were ready. He also spoke of participants applying tilak and chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.

“Muslims want to come to Garba, please come. But why do they want to come for Garba only, come permanently, we’re ready. Come and chant Jai Shri Ram permanently, put tilak on forehead permanently and protect Gau Mata (cows), we don’t have any problem. But why only Muslim boys want to come to Garba, let them bring their sisters and daughter also, our boys are also ready,” Sharma, the former Pro Tem speaker of MP Vidhan Sabha was seen saying in the video of a public event in Bhopal.

The remarks drew a sharp response from Congress MLA Arif Masood, who criticised Sharma’s language and accused him of disturbing the atmosphere surrounding a religious and cultural festival. Masood said such statements promoted confrontation rather than contributing to a peaceful religious environment.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of a broader debate in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country over the participation of Muslims in Garba and Dandiya events during Navratri. In some places, organisers and Hindu groups have called for identity checks or restrictions on participation, while critics have questioned the basis for excluding people on religious grounds.