RTO inspector found murdered at home in Bhopal, alleged lover found hanging from nearby tree

BHOPAL: Residents of Lake Pearl Colony in Bhopal’s Khajuri Sadak police station area were shocked on Monday after 45-year-old RTO inspector Minakshi Gokhale was found brutally murdered inside a rented house, while her alleged lover, Pawan Kumar Dwivedi, was found hanging from a nearby tree.

The chilling crime came to light at around 6 am, when the police’s emergency first response Dial 112 got the information about Minakshi’s killing from her friend Kritika, who was present in another room of the house with Minakshi’s three-year-old daughter.

“Our team rushed to the spot and found Minakshi’s body lying in one of the rooms with a blood stained hammer abandoned near the body. Minakshi’s three-year-old daughter was present in the house with her friend Kritika, who had informed the Dial 112 about the incident at around 7 am,” a senior Bhopal police official said.

As the police team probed the matter, a man Pawan Kumar Dwivedi (believed to be Minakshi’s alleged lover) was found hanging to death from a tree around 200 meters from Minakshi’s house. A bank passbook was found in his pocket.

“The blood stains on Pawan’s trousers strongly suggested that he first pummelled Minakshi to death with the hammer and then died by suicide,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Adarsh Kant Shukla told the TNIE.

The deep injuries on Mikashi’s head and forehead narrated the cruelty with which she was killed possibly in the house’s courtyard and the body then dragged back into the room.

“The killing happened possibly between 1 and 2 am, while Minakshi’s daughter was sleeping with her mother’s friend in the other room. The circumstantial evidence, particularly packed bags suggested that Minakshi was to return to her workplace in Datia on Monday, but a possible altercation with Pawan late in the night, might have triggered the horrendous killing and the subsequent suicide,” Shukla added.

Posted at Regional Transport Office (RTO) in northern MP’s Datia district as inspector, Minakshi Gokhale had divorced from husband around two years back and had a three-year-old daughter from the unsuccessful marriage.