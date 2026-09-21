The Rockstars are gone: India's Project Cheetah, MP's Kuno National Park loses its last Namibian male cheetah

BHOPAL: Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, which became the first home to African cheetahs in India under the ambitious Project Cheetah on September 17, 2022, has lost both its Namibian ‘Rockstars’ in less than three years.

Namibian male coalition Elton aka Gaurav and Freddie aka Shaurya, who were nicknamed the ‘Rockstars’ due to being named after iconic singers, Elton John and Freddie Mercury, have died at the Kuno National Park within 32 months.

While Shaurya aged around seven years, died on January 16, 2024, under treatment after incoordination and a staggering gait at the KNP, the surviving male brother more than ten-years-old Gaurav died under treatment 32 months later at the same national park on Monday.

Following this, the first African male coalition to make KNP their home on PM Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday on September 17, 2022 is no more.

According to the official statement from the Field Director-Cheetah Project, “Aged more than ten years, the Namibian male Gaurav aka Elton died while under treatment at the KNP at 4 pm on Monday.”

The Namibian male was rescued from the wild at KNP on September 12, 2026, after the tracking team observed it to be weak and dull. On being examined, Gaurav was found to be markedly weak, with visible muscle wasting and severe dehydration. Immediate systemic and supportive treatment was provided, following which Gaurav was shifted to Palpur and kept in a Quarantine Boma (QB) for close observation and further management.

Based on the preliminary clinical examination, an underlying chronic condition was suspected. Despite continued treatment and supportive care, Gaurav’s condition deteriorated and he died on Monday at around 4 PM.

“The exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination and analysis of the samples collected, and further details will be available once the reports are received,” the statement added.

As per information available online, an African cheetah’s average lifespan is 8-12 years in the wild and up to 15 to 20 years in captivity and human care. While Shaurya, died when aged 7-plus years in January 2024, his male sibling Gaurav died 32 months later on Monday at the age of more than 10 years.