MP Police issues 24-point social media guidelines, bars sharing confidential documents on AI tools

BHOPAL: Aiming to bring discipline and accountability to how its force conducts itself online, the Madhya Pradesh Police headquarters has issued a comprehensive 24-point guideline governing social media use by officers and employees across the state.

The MP Police Social Media Guidelines 2026, issued by the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, comes amid growing instances of police personnel's online conduct, from viral videos to leaked operational details, drawing public and departmental scrutiny nationwide.

The guidelines make clear that a police officer's social media activity, even on personal accounts, can be construed as representing the department. Platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and YouTube must therefore be used "carefully," with posts, photos, videos and comments required to steer clear of legal violations, departmental rules or breaches of confidentiality.

A significant thrust of the guidelines is safeguarding operational security. Personnel on sensitive duties have been barred from disclosing the nature of their work, exact posting or operational details, with instructions to disable geotagging where necessary.

During VIP visits or sensitive operations, officers have been told to avoid sharing photos or videos that could expose security arrangements, routes or deployment patterns. Similarly, visuals from arrests, raids or searches cannot be uploaded to personal accounts without prior authorisation.

The police personnel, including officers and other staff, have been explicitly barred from uploading confidential government documents on artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini, while also restricting reels, monetisation, political symbols, and disclosure of sensitive police operations.

The directive also addresses the protection of vulnerable individuals, explicitly prohibiting the disclosure of identities or personal details of women, children, victims and other protected persons in the course of investigations, inquiries or interactions with witnesses.