BJP MLA Usha Thakur backs restricting non-Hindus from Garba venues, sparks political row in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Ruling BJP lawmakers in the saffron-party ruled Madhya Pradesh continue to make statements opposing the entry of non-Hindus, particularly Muslim men, into Garba celebrations, consequently sparking political controversy ahead of next month’s Sharadiya Navratri festivities.

Former minister and fourth-time sitting MLA Usha Thakur, who is often seen as a firebrand ‘Hindutva’ leader, has turned out to be the second BJP MLA in the state, after Huzur (Bhopal) MLA Rameshwar Sharma, to make controversial statement on the religiously sensitive issue.

Talking to journalists in Indore, the second-time legislator from Indore’s Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) seat, Thakur, while justifying demands for ban on entry of non-Hindus (particularly Muslims) in Garba venues, alleged demographic changes in the country due to entry of non-Hindus at the Garba celebrations.

She also expressed concern over the commercialisation of garba celebrations, claiming that such commercialisation was ending up making the spiritual and religious celebrations an event to display dresses, jewellery and tattoo.

When questioned by journalists in Indore on Tuesday about many garba pandals and right-wing Hindu organisations banning entry of non-Hindus (particularly Muslims) in garba venues and its justification and growing demand to replicate it everywhere, Thakur said, “This is an eternal issue, which has been affecting demographic change. Because throughout the year, during Garba, 4.5 lakh girls used to elope during Garba. These adult daughters would give birth to one child each the following year, and demographic change was being affected at a rate of 9 lakh per year, which is why such ban on entry of vidharmis at garba pandals is necessary.”

“Certainly, all our organisations (right-wing outfits) have taken a vow that entry into garba pandals will be prohibited for those who do not worship idols. Under a vile conspiracy, those who sometimes apply a tilak and sometimes tie a kalawa and join the garba events, mislead daughters and make their lives hell, no patriotic citizen can allow such a practice to continue. In all Garba pandals, those who are non-believers will not be allowed entry for life,” Thakur added.