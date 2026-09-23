BJP MLA Usha Thakur backs restricting non-Hindus from Garba venues, sparks political row in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Ruling BJP lawmakers in the saffron-party ruled Madhya Pradesh continue to make statements opposing the entry of non-Hindus, particularly Muslim men, into Garba celebrations, consequently sparking political controversy ahead of next month’s Sharadiya Navratri festivities.
Former minister and fourth-time sitting MLA Usha Thakur, who is often seen as a firebrand ‘Hindutva’ leader, has turned out to be the second BJP MLA in the state, after Huzur (Bhopal) MLA Rameshwar Sharma, to make controversial statement on the religiously sensitive issue.
Talking to journalists in Indore, the second-time legislator from Indore’s Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) seat, Thakur, while justifying demands for ban on entry of non-Hindus (particularly Muslims) in Garba venues, alleged demographic changes in the country due to entry of non-Hindus at the Garba celebrations.
She also expressed concern over the commercialisation of garba celebrations, claiming that such commercialisation was ending up making the spiritual and religious celebrations an event to display dresses, jewellery and tattoo.
When questioned by journalists in Indore on Tuesday about many garba pandals and right-wing Hindu organisations banning entry of non-Hindus (particularly Muslims) in garba venues and its justification and growing demand to replicate it everywhere, Thakur said, “This is an eternal issue, which has been affecting demographic change. Because throughout the year, during Garba, 4.5 lakh girls used to elope during Garba. These adult daughters would give birth to one child each the following year, and demographic change was being affected at a rate of 9 lakh per year, which is why such ban on entry of vidharmis at garba pandals is necessary.”
“Certainly, all our organisations (right-wing outfits) have taken a vow that entry into garba pandals will be prohibited for those who do not worship idols. Under a vile conspiracy, those who sometimes apply a tilak and sometimes tie a kalawa and join the garba events, mislead daughters and make their lives hell, no patriotic citizen can allow such a practice to continue. In all Garba pandals, those who are non-believers will not be allowed entry for life,” Thakur added.
Thakur, who was formerly the state’s culture and tourism minister in the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also expressed concerned over the growing commercialisation of Garba.
“The commercial form of Garba that has emerged, has almost completely eliminated the spiritual practice. Garba is a festival of the practice of Shakti, where, by studying scriptures and weapons, the Matri Shakti (girls and women) should develop one’s personality in all aspects through the Mother Goddess and stand as a protector of the nation and culture, which is why Navratri was this sacred festival.”
“But commercialisation has now distorted it very badly. Now it has become a means of displaying dresses, jewellery and tattoos. Our spiritual activities absolutely do not permit this,” she cautioned.
The BJP’s senior woman lawmaker has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition Congress leaders, including state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla, who has accused her of questioning the character of Hindu women without evidence and demanded a public apology. The criticism focused particularly on the absence of evidence for the numerical claim and the suggestion that women’s relationships and marriages should be treated as evidence of demographic change.
Importantly, this isn’t the first time that Usha Thakur has spoken her heart out on the issue of Garba festival and entry of non-Hindus, particularly Muslims in the pandals.
In previous years, she had claimed that lakhs of Hindu girls were victims of "love jihad" at Garba venues and pushed for ID checks to keep non-Hindus out, once describing pandals as sites of religious conversion. She has also called on organisers to enforce strict dress codes at Garba events, framing them as acts of religious devotion rather than public celebration.
Thakur’s latest comments come two days after remarks by third-time BJP MLA from Huzur seat of Bhopal district, Rameshwar Sharma had kicked up political row.
Speaking about the issue in Bhopal, Sharma had said on Sunday that Muslims could attend Garba but questioned why young Muslim men should come alone. He said they should bring their sisters and daughters as well, adding that “our boys” were ready. He also spoke of participants applying tilak and chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.
“Muslims want to come to Garba, please come. But why do they want to come for Garba only, come permanently, we’re ready. Come and chant Jai Shri Ram permanently, put tilak on forehead permanently and protect Gau Mata (cows), we don’t have any problem. But why only Muslim boys want to come to Garba, let them bring their sisters and daughter also, our boys are also ready,” Sharma, the former Pro Tem speaker of MP Vidhan Sabha was seen saying in the video of a public event in Bhopal.