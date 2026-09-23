In MP, 33 farmers got loans for greenhouses that never existed; EOW finds Rs 9.7-crore fraud

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR against four private companies, their partners and three Bank of Baroda officials in connection with an alleged Rs 9.71-crore fraud involving loans sanctioned for farmers to construct polyhouses under the National Horticulture Mission.

According to the EOW, loans totalling Rs 7.81 crore were sanctioned and disbursed to 33 farmers through the Bank of Baroda's Khargone branch, even though the polyhouses were either partially constructed or never built. The agency alleged that the companies used the farmers' names and land documents to obtain the loans and subsequently siphoned off the funds using forged documents.

The EOW said the farmers whose names were used in the loan applications were themselves allegedly deceived. According to the agency, the companies gained their trust, collected their land documents and obtained loans in their names, leaving them liable for loans they were allegedly unaware had been misused.

Four firms have been named in the FIR. Raj Eco Farms and its partners Rajendra Singh Tanwar and Nitin Gavshinde are among those booked. AVI Agritech Solutions Pvt Ltd, which was contracted to construct five polyhouses, allegedly built only three but submitted a work completion certificate claiming that all five had been completed.