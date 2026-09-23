Plea in Madhya Pradesh HC against Congress MLA for 'concealing' criminal case info in poll affidavit

JABALPUR: A BJP functionary has filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court accusing Congress MLA Ghanshyam Singh of concealing information about a criminal case in his election affidavit, and seeking to void his Datia assembly bypoll win.

Singh defeated BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari by over 7,000 votes in the Datia bypoll held on July 30.

The petition, filed by BJP functionary and advocate Deepak Belpatri, claimed that while Singh disclosed two criminal cases in his election affidavit, he omitted information about another case registered in 1991.

The petitioner has sought annulment of Singh's election on that basis. The petition is likely to be heard next week.

According to the petition, a demonstration and road blockade took place in Datia in 1991 to protest the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and police filed an FIR against 22 individuals, including Singh.