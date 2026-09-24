BJP names Biplab Deb state in-charge, Chandrashekhar general secretary in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The BJP has strengthened its organisational setup in Madhya Pradesh with two key appointments, naming former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb as the party’s state in-charge and experienced RSS campaigner Chandrashekhar as state general secretary (organisation).

The appointments come at a politically significant juncture for the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with panchayat and urban local body elections expected in June-July 2027, followed by the next Assembly election in 2028-end.

Chandrashekhar’s appointment, announced on Thursday, fills the crucial post of state general secretary (organisation) nearly eight months after it fell vacant following Hitanand’s return to the RSS. Hitanand was subsequently assigned the responsibility of regional co-intellectual chief for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with Jabalpur as his headquarters.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district in Bundelkhand region, a full-time RSS pracharak with extensive organisational experience, Chandrashekhar began handling BJP responsibilities in home state UP in 2014. He was assigned the organisational charge of the Kashi region, which then comprised 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested for the first time that year. The BJP won 13 of the 14 seats in the region.

In 2017, Chandrashekhar was moved to Rajasthan as the state BJP’s general secretary (organisation), taking charge of a post that had remained vacant for several years. He remained in the position until early 2024 and was subsequently associated with organisational responsibilities in Telangana.

His Rajasthan tenure placed him at the centre of the party’s organisational structure during a politically important period. The BJP won the 2023 Assembly election in the state, and Chandrashekhar was widely regarded as an important organisational functionary during the campaign.