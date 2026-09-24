Madhya Pradesh to revive public bus transport network after 20 years, 351 buses roll out on Friday

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh is set to revive its government bus transport system after nearly two decades, with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari scheduled to launch the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa in Bhopal on Friday.

The state will begin the new service with 351 buses across seven cities, combining intercity and intracity operations. The launch at the BHEL Dussehra Ground is being billed as the first step towards a much larger public transport network, with the government targeting 15,000 buses by 2031.

Of the initial fleet, 120 buses will operate on intercity routes and 231 within cities. The state’s most populated city and commercial capital, Indore will receive the largest allocation of 145 buses, comprising 50 intercity and 95 intracity buses. Capital city Bhopal will get 106 buses, including 23 intercity and 83 intracity services, while Jabalpur will have 67 buses, with 14 intercity and 53 intracity services.

Rewa will start with 18 intercity buses, followed by 10 in Dewas, three in Katni and two in Bhind.

The initiative marks a significant shift in a state where organised government-backed road transport had effectively disappeared after the Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation ceased operations more than two decades ago. Bus services in the intervening period have largely been provided by private operators.

The new model, however, will not recreate a conventional state-run bus corporation. The Sugam Parivahan Sewa will operate under a public-private partnership framework, with private operators expected to run services under government-regulated contracts. The state plans to use incentives and transparent contracting to attract operators while allowing them additional revenue opportunities through advertising and cargo services.

The government plans to scale up operations to about 1,500 buses in the initial phase, with the fleet expected to expand progressively over the next several years. Officials have set a target of connecting 75% of the state's gram panchayats by 2031, taking the service beyond major urban centres and improving links between villages, towns and cities.