Madhya Pradesh revives public bus transport after 21 years; CM Sugam Parivahan Sewa launched in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Friday revived its public bus transport network after a gap of 21 years with the launch of the ambitious Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa in Bhopal.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari joined Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other state ministers to flag off the first fleet of 351 intercity and intracity buses.

The saffron-coloured fleet comprises CNG-powered buses under the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa as well as electric buses being introduced under the PM Shri e-Bus Sewa. Both services were launched at the BHEL Dussehra Ground in Bhopal.

The revival comes 21 years after the state-run Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (MPSRTC) was officially shut down in 2005 amid accumulated debt of around Rs 756 crore and sustained monthly losses of nearly Rs 5 crore.

The inaugural fleet of 351 buses, to be operated under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, comprises 120 intercity and 231 intracity buses. Indore, the state's most populous city and commercial capital, has received the largest allocation of 145 buses, including 50 intercity and 95 intracity buses.

Bhopal has been allocated 106 buses, comprising 23 intercity and 83 intracity services, while Jabalpur will receive 67 buses, including 14 intercity and 53 intracity buses. Rewa has started with 18 intercity buses, followed by 10 for Dewas, three for Katni and two for Bhind.

Under the revived system, private operators will run bus services through government-regulated contracts under the PPP framework. The state government plans to use incentives and transparent contracting mechanisms to attract operators, while allowing them additional revenue opportunities through advertising and cargo services.