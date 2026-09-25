Madhya Pradesh revives public bus transport after 21 years; CM Sugam Parivahan Sewa launched in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Friday revived its public bus transport network after a gap of 21 years with the launch of the ambitious Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa in Bhopal.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari joined Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other state ministers to flag off the first fleet of 351 intercity and intracity buses.
The saffron-coloured fleet comprises CNG-powered buses under the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa as well as electric buses being introduced under the PM Shri e-Bus Sewa. Both services were launched at the BHEL Dussehra Ground in Bhopal.
The revival comes 21 years after the state-run Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (MPSRTC) was officially shut down in 2005 amid accumulated debt of around Rs 756 crore and sustained monthly losses of nearly Rs 5 crore.
The inaugural fleet of 351 buses, to be operated under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, comprises 120 intercity and 231 intracity buses. Indore, the state's most populous city and commercial capital, has received the largest allocation of 145 buses, including 50 intercity and 95 intracity buses.
Bhopal has been allocated 106 buses, comprising 23 intercity and 83 intracity services, while Jabalpur will receive 67 buses, including 14 intercity and 53 intracity buses. Rewa has started with 18 intercity buses, followed by 10 for Dewas, three for Katni and two for Bhind.
Under the revived system, private operators will run bus services through government-regulated contracts under the PPP framework. The state government plans to use incentives and transparent contracting mechanisms to attract operators, while allowing them additional revenue opportunities through advertising and cargo services.
The government plans to expand the network to around 1,500 buses during the first year and subsequently add 2,500 to 3,000 buses annually, with the stated goal of building a fleet of 15,000 buses by 2031.
Technology and passenger safety have been made key components of the new system. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and vehicle-location tracking systems, while passenger information systems will provide updates on services.
An Intelligent Transport Management System will monitor bus movements, operations and punctuality in real time through command-and-control centres. The state is also undertaking training of drivers in modern vehicle technology, safety standards and the operation of electric and CNG buses. A structured grievance-redressal mechanism for passengers is also being planned.
Addressing the launch programme at the BHEL Dussehra Ground, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the date had been chosen to coincide with the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the Jan Sangh and BJP ideologue whose philosophy of Antyodaya focused on the upliftment of the poorest and most marginalised sections of society.
In his address, Gadkari welcomed the revival of public bus transport in Madhya Pradesh after 21 years, but said bus quality and safety standards still needed significant improvement.
“Bus manufacturers need to be clearly told to pull up their socks. If bus manufacturers do not meet the desired standards, then they will be dealt with in the same manner by the government as we are dealing with contractors,” Gadkari said.
He said the ultimate objective should be to enable even the poorest person to travel comfortably in an air-conditioned CNG or electric bus at a fare at least 30% lower than the cost of travelling in a diesel-powered bus.
“Low capital cost and accessible service are two prime objectives,” he said.
Gadkari said 972 electric buses had been sanctioned for Madhya Pradesh under the PM e-Bus Service, but added that the state's potential was much higher.
“Let me tell the MP CM, the e-bus potential of the state is 25,000 buses. The day 25,000 electric buses become operational in MP, providing comfortable air-conditioned travel to the poorest person in the state at a ticket price 30% cheaper than that of a diesel-powered bus, CM, you cannot imagine the magnitude of blessings that you will receive from that satisfied economically weaker bus traveller,” Gadkari said.
Referring to recent passenger deaths in air-conditioned sleeper buses in Noida and Rajasthan, Gadkari also issued a stern warning to officials responsible for registering buses.
He said that in 2024 alone, at least 3,800 people were killed in bus-related accidents in India. He added that the revised Bus Body Code, implemented from September 1, 2025, mandates stricter structural, design and fire-safety standards for buses across the country.
“This will lead to the manufacture of world-standard buses in the country,” he said.
Gadkari said that earlier, registration of bus body builders was carried out through self-certification. Under the revised system, however, a bus can be registered only after obtaining type-approval certification from an authorised testing agency.
Under the new safety regime, a unique checklist will also be prepared for every individual bus and uploaded on the Vahan portal.
Making it clear that corruption or lapses in the registration of buses would not be tolerated, Gadkari warned RTO officials against approving buses without completing the prescribed verification process.
“Without the physical and video verification of the checklist, registration of buses will not be allowed. All RTO officers should keep this in mind,” he said.
Taking a swipe at officials allegedly accepting bribes, Gadkari said, “Many RTO officers are Gandhiwadi — they put the seals of approval promptly on seeing the Gandhi notes (currency notes bearing the picture of Mahatma Gandhi). Keep this in mind: if sanction is given to the wrong bus, then you (the concerned RTO officer) will lose your job.”