Five months after elephant calf’s anthrax death in MP, Bandhavgarh steps up surveillance

BHOPAL: Five months after a four-year-old elephant calf died of anthrax at Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), the reserve is maintaining heightened surveillance and rolling out short- and long-term safeguards to prevent any recurrence of the potentially deadly bacterial infection.

The alert comes as Bandhavgarh is hosting its five-day annual Hathi Mahotsava, bringing together nine captive-trained elephants and their mahouts for a reunion that will conclude on September 28. The reserve currently has 15 trained elephants, all of whom are under round-the-clock health monitoring.

From 80-year-old Gautam and 62-year-old Anarkali to the youngest elephant, Krishna, every animal is being closely watched for unusual symptoms. Wildlife forensic experts from Jabalpur are also examining the elephants during the gathering, while medical teams are monitoring the health of the mahouts.

The heightened vigilance follows the death of Gayatri, a four-year-old female elephant calf, at the Tala Elephant Camp on April 28. Her death was sudden: severe symptoms appeared and the calf died within six to eight hours.

The clinical signs raised an immediate suspicion of anthrax. The most striking indication was profuse bleeding of dark, cherry-red blood that failed to clot — a symptom associated with anthrax in animals.

Testing of blood samples at the School of Wildlife Forensics and Health (SWFH), Jabalpur, subsequently confirmed the infection.

Gayatri's death was therefore recorded as the first confirmed anthrax death of an elephant in the wild in Madhya Pradesh.

BTR authorities did not wait for laboratory confirmation before activating precautionary measures.

Instead of conducting an autopsy, Gayatri's carcass was cremated following the prescribed precautions to minimise the risk of environmental contamination. The other elephants at the Tala camp were moved to different locations within the reserve, and the camp was shut.

The spot where Gayatri died was quarantined and fenced off. Authorities destroyed and burnt potentially contaminated material, including vegetation at the site, and have designated the location a long-term restricted area.

The reserve subsequently procured anthrax vaccines from Bengaluru with assistance from a high-security animal disease laboratory in Bhopal and vaccinated the remaining 15 captive-trained elephants.