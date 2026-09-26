Madhya Pradesh HC flags unchecked noise pollution as judges recount personal experience

BHOPAL: The deafening noise from loudspeakers, DJs and public events in Indore has drawn sharp observations from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, with two judges stating that they personally experienced excessive noise while returning home from court.

Hearing a 2023 public interest litigation (PIL) concerning unchecked noise pollution in Indore, the Indore bench of the MP High Court, comprising Justices Subodh Abhyankar and Jai Kumar Pillai, stated the situation on the ground appeared far worse than what was reflected in the authorities’ reports.

The judges, in a two-page order passed on Friday, said that although they were initially inclined to dispose of the petition after hearing the arguments, their own experience of the city’s noise levels prompted them to take a closer look.

“Although we’ve heard the learned counsel for the rival parties at length and were inclined to dispose of this petition, however, as it transpired in the night that so many loud noises were coming from almost all the directions,” the bench observed.

The judges said that even while commuting from the court to their homes, they found several places where “the loudspeakers were blasting away all the limits of sound barriers”.

The bench also referred to the reported death of a seven-year-old Class II student in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly after she was exposed to high-volume sound from speakers during a religious procession carrying a Ganesh idol for immersion.

“Apart from that, in yesterday’s morning newspaper, we found that a child aged 7 years has died in the school... on account of high pitch volume coming from the speakers,” the court noted.