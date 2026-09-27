AC coach thefts soar in central and northern MP, putting attendants under scanner

BHOPAL: Coach attendants are under scrutiny amid a sharp rise in high-value thefts from air-conditioned coaches of long-distance trains passing through central and northern Madhya Pradesh.

A study of theft patterns in moving trains passing through stations under the jurisdiction of the state's Government Railway Police (GRP) in Vidisha and Gwalior has prompted its researcher to recommend a thorough probe into the possible role of coach attendants in future crime cases reported in AC coaches.

The study, conducted by AIG-GRP Arvind Kumar Dubey and recently submitted to GRP headquarters in Bhopal, found that unreserved sleeper coaches recorded the highest overall number of thefts, followed by reserved sleeper and AC coaches. However, AC coaches recorded the sharpest year-on-year rise in cases.

Under GRP-Vidisha in central MP, thefts in AC coaches jumped 162% in 2024 from 2023, compared with a 9.31% rise in reserved sleeper coaches and a 53% increase in unreserved sleeper coaches.

A similar trend was recorded under GRP-Gwalior, where AC coach thefts rose 159%, compared with a 65% increase in reserved sleeper coaches and an 8% rise in unreserved sleeper coaches.

"Thefts in non-AC and AC coaches while the train is hurtling shouldn't be analysed on the same level, particularly as the AC coaches are considered the safest, especially due to packed windows and the availability of dedicated coach attendants. Therefore, the cases of crime in AC coaches are comparatively more harmful than the cases in sleeper coaches," Dubey mentioned in his communication to the SP-GRPs of Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur, based on the findings of the study.

He recommended that coach attendants be rigorously questioned in every such case, their call detail records (CDRs) obtained, and calls made or received around the time of the theft closely examined.

Where involvement is established, Dubey suggested they be made co-accused and prosecuted, with full details shared with the Railways.