CM Mohan Yadav demolishes part of ancestral home for Ujjain road widening work

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday picked up a pickaxe and struck the first blow to demolish part of his ancestral home in Ujjain’s Abdalpura as part of a road-widening project ahead of Simhastha 2028.

The 12-by-60-foot house was built in 1974 by Yadav’s grandfather, Ramchandra Yadav. Yadav, his siblings and other family members grew up there. His father Poonamchandra Yadav and uncle Shankarlal Yadav also lived in the house.

"It is natural to feel emotional when one has to demolish the parental house. This is the place where I grew up, playing and running around, and now I am stepping forward to dismantle it with my own hands. It certainly has an emotional impact," Yadav said.

The gesture came on the second day of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s demolition drive. After Yadav’s symbolic first strike, municipal workers used pickaxes and hammers to demolish the marked portion of the house. About 2.90 metres of the structure falls within the proposed road alignment. The family has agreed to remove the affected portion and will not seek compensation.

The project covers a 730-metre stretch from Khajur Wali Masjid through Abdalpura and Jiwajiganj police station to Ganesh Chowk. The road will be widened to 15 metres ahead of Simhastha 2028.

A total of 272 buildings have been identified as affected by the project, with some residents already removing portions of their properties themselves.