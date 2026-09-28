Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain on edge as mosque removal drive sparks clashes, heavy security deployment

Tensions escalated in Ujjain on Monday after clashes broke out between police and protesters opposing the proposed removal of a portion of the historic Shahi Masjid as part of a road-widening project ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Mela.
The confrontation took place near the mosque as authorities proceeded with the road-widening exercise along the stretch between Kanthal Square and Gopal Mandir. Members of the Muslim community had gathered at the site overnight to oppose the removal of the mosque's portion.
Police used tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd after stones were reportedly thrown at security personnel. Local reports also said police resorted to a lathi charge as the situation became tense. A Crime Branch inspector was reported to have suffered a hand injury during the confrontation.
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel are also present at the spot. Police continued to fire tear gas shells to control the crowd as the situation remained tense in the area.
More than 2,500 police personnel and officers have been deployed, while SP Pradeep Sharma is present at the spot. An alert has been issued across Ujjain city amid the tense situation.
SP Pradeep Sharma highlighted the security arrangements made at the spot and appealed to people to maintain peace.
He also said that police had anticipated the situation and were taking action against those involved in stone-pelting and attempts to create a disturbance.
He added that police had made extensive preparations ahead of the demolition work and were monitoring the situation through CCTV cameras and drones, though some police personnel are injured in the protest.
He claimed that some people from outside came to incite the trouble, though some were captured later last night.
“Individuals who came from outside the district to incite trouble were detained by the police at the border late last night and have been taken into custody at various police stations. We will now identify the perpetrators using CCTV and drone footage and register FIRs against those found involved,” Sharma added.
He further stated that police had cleared a road blockade attempted by some women after counselling them and showing them video footage of the situation. He also requested people to cooperate with the police.
Earlier, a portion of the Shahi Masjid was demolished by community members as part of road-widening work, while differences emerged among other groups over the development.
On the ground, protesters were seen attempting to move ahead through the alleys, with women being pushed forward as they tried to proceed and protest. The situation also saw stones being thrown at police personnel deployed at the spot.
Ujjain city Qazi appeals for peace
Ujjain City Qazi Khaliqur Rahman on Monday appealed to members of the Muslim community to maintain peace and avoid unnecessary gatherings in markets amid developments concerning the Shahi Masjid.
In a statement, the City Qazi urged people not to pay heed to rumours and advised them to remain indoors, saying the issue concerning the mosque had already been resolved during the night.
He further appealed to members of the community to allow the work agreed upon by the concerned parties to continue and not to act on rumours.
“The work for which an agreement has been reached is being completed, and the concerned people are carrying out their work. Therefore, do not pay attention to any rumours. Do not come out of your homes because of rumours. Maintain peace and stay inside your homes,” he said.
(With inputs from ANI)