Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain on edge as mosque removal drive sparks clashes, heavy security deployment

Tensions escalated in Ujjain on Monday after clashes broke out between police and protesters opposing the proposed removal of a portion of the historic Shahi Masjid as part of a road-widening project ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Mela.

The confrontation took place near the mosque as authorities proceeded with the road-widening exercise along the stretch between Kanthal Square and Gopal Mandir. Members of the Muslim community had gathered at the site overnight to oppose the removal of the mosque's portion.

Police used tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd after stones were reportedly thrown at security personnel. Local reports also said police resorted to a lathi charge as the situation became tense. A Crime Branch inspector was reported to have suffered a hand injury during the confrontation.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel are also present at the spot. Police continued to fire tear gas shells to control the crowd as the situation remained tense in the area.

More than 2,500 police personnel and officers have been deployed, while SP Pradeep Sharma is present at the spot. An alert has been issued across Ujjain city amid the tense situation.

SP Pradeep Sharma highlighted the security arrangements made at the spot and appealed to people to maintain peace.

He also said that police had anticipated the situation and were taking action against those involved in stone-pelting and attempts to create a disturbance.

He added that police had made extensive preparations ahead of the demolition work and were monitoring the situation through CCTV cameras and drones, though some police personnel are injured in the protest.

He claimed that some people from outside came to incite the trouble, though some were captured later last night.