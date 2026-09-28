Two Nigerian women held in MP as DRI busts multiple synthetic drug consignments worth crores in four days

BHOPAL: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three people, including two Nigerian women, in three separate operations in Madhya Pradesh over four days, recovering more than 4.3 kg of amphetamine and other synthetic drugs worth several crores of rupees.

The operations were carried out in Indore and Bhopal between September 21 and 24, with the suspects allegedly using buses and trains to transport the drugs.

In the first operation on September 21, DRI officers acting on specific intelligence intercepted a Nigerian woman at the Purple Bus Travel Agency near Teen Imli Chauraha in Indore. She was allegedly travelling by bus to Pune and was suspected of carrying narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Officers searched her duffle bag and recovered 1.120 kg of amphetamine in crystalline/powder form, 296 gm of amphetamine/MDMA tablets and 10 gm of hydroponic cannabis. The drugs were valued at around Rs 1.19 crore in the illicit market, according to the DRI. The woman was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The following day, DRI officers carried out another interception at Bhopal Junction. Acting on a tip that an Indian passenger travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi was carrying drugs, the officers searched his blue duffle bag after the train arrived at the station.