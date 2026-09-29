Four killed, eight injured in two separate accidents on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in MP's Ratlam

BHOPAL: Four members of two families reportedly hailing from Punjab and Gujarat respectively died in two separate road mishaps on the 8-lane stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in western Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district early on Tuesday morning.

The deceased included two women, including an elderly lady and her daughter-in-law of the family from Punjab and two men of the family from Gujarat. Around eight persons boarding two cars, have also been hurt in the two mishaps which happened in the Ratlam Industrial police station area between 4.30 am and 6.30 am.

The deceased have reportedly been identified as Narendra Kaur (67) and her daughter-in-law Manpreet Kaur (32), both hailing from Punjab and Ravi Hatila (35) and Ramesh Makwana (50), who hailed from Dahod (Gujarat). Ravi was driving the car bearing the registration number GJ20CB4610.

Three occupants of the car boarding the family from Punjab, including an elderly man and two children were injured in the first mishap, while 4-5 persons were injured in the second mishap, involving the family returning to native Dahod (Gujarat) after medical treatment of a family member in Uttar Pradesh.

Both the speeding cars plunged into 30-40 ft deep gorge. While the first car bearing MH48 AK4833 number, which was on way from Ambala (Haryana) to Mumbai, plunged into the gorge after breaking a portion of the railing of the Expressway at around 4.30 am, just when the local police (on coming to know about the killer mishap) was conducting on the spot investigation at around 6.30 am, another car boarding the Gujarati family to Dahod (Gujarat) also plunged into the gorge a short distance from the spot of the first mishap.

Primary probe suggests that the first mishap happened as the driver of the first car might have hit the railing in high speed, while feeling drowsy.