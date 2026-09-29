Madhya Pradesh approves 20 per cent reservation for Agniveers in five uniformed posts

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved 20 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in recruitment to five uniformed posts across different state government departments.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. The reservation will apply to the posts of police constable, Special Armed Force (SAF) jawan, jail guard, forest guard and excise constable.

Under the decision, Agniveers will get 20 per cent reservation for police constables (general duty) under the Home Department. Home Guards will have 10 per cent reservation and ex-servicemen 5 per cent.

For SAF jawan posts under the Home/Police Department, Agniveers will get 20 per cent reservation, while Home Guards and ex-servicemen will have 10 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

For jail guard posts in the Jail Department, the reservation will be 20 per cent for Agniveers, 15 per cent for Home Guards and 5 per cent for ex-servicemen.

In the Forest Department, Agniveers will get 20 per cent reservation for forest guard posts, while Home Guards and ex-servicemen will have 15 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

For excise constable posts in the Commercial Tax Department, the reservation will be 20 per cent for Agniveers, 10 per cent for Home Guards and 5 per cent for ex-servicemen.