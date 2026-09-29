Madhya Pradesh approves 20 per cent reservation for Agniveers in five uniformed posts

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved 20 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in recruitment to five uniformed posts across different state government departments.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. The reservation will apply to the posts of police constable, Special Armed Force (SAF) jawan, jail guard, forest guard and excise constable.
Under the decision, Agniveers will get 20 per cent reservation for police constables (general duty) under the Home Department. Home Guards will have 10 per cent reservation and ex-servicemen 5 per cent.
For SAF jawan posts under the Home/Police Department, Agniveers will get 20 per cent reservation, while Home Guards and ex-servicemen will have 10 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.
For jail guard posts in the Jail Department, the reservation will be 20 per cent for Agniveers, 15 per cent for Home Guards and 5 per cent for ex-servicemen.
In the Forest Department, Agniveers will get 20 per cent reservation for forest guard posts, while Home Guards and ex-servicemen will have 15 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.
For excise constable posts in the Commercial Tax Department, the reservation will be 20 per cent for Agniveers, 10 per cent for Home Guards and 5 per cent for ex-servicemen.
Rs 348 crore approved for school uniforms
The cabinet also approved an allocation of Rs 348.07 crore for the 2026-27 academic session to provide funds through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for school uniforms to students and parents of boys and girls studying in Classes 1 to 8 in government schools.
The government had earlier decided to provide stitched uniforms. However, following objections from the High Court over the tender process and delays in making the uniforms available, it decided to change the system.
Under the revised arrangement, the uniform allowance will be transferred directly to the accounts of students or their parents. The decision comes after nearly six months of the academic session have already passed.
Rs 5,329 crore approved for guest teachers
The cabinet also approved Rs 5,329.17 crore for continuation of the scheme for payment of honorarium to guest teachers for five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31.
In government primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools, guest teachers are engaged against vacant sanctioned posts based on subject requirements. More than 76,000 guest teachers are currently working in the state.
The cabinet also approved various schemes and projects involving expenditure of more than Rs 24,500 crore, aimed at accelerating overall development and public welfare in Madhya Pradesh.