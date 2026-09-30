Retired IAS found dead at Bhopal farmhouse, caretaker emerges as prime suspect

BHOPAL: A 70-year-old retired IAS officer, Rakesh Agrawal, was found dead with his slit throat inside the bedroom at his farmhouse in Suraj Nagar, on the outskirts of Bhopal, early Wednesday.

Three days, before the incident, a male nurse was hired to look after him and has been missing since the incident as per police and is emerging as the prime suspect.

Agrawal, a 1982-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre officer, last served as Director General of the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration. He lived at the farmhouse, which falls under Ratibad police station limits, with his wife. Their son is based in the United States.

Around 6 am, Agrawal's wife woke in a separate bedroom and found her door locked from outside. She called Rajan Thapa, a domestic help who lives with his wife in the servants' quarters on the premises. Agrawal's room was also locked from outside. When it was opened, she found her husband dead.