Call record reveals godman Ashok Kharat's involvement in hawala racket

MUMBAI: Self-styled godman and fraud astrologer Ashok Kharat was allegedly running money-laundering rackets from Dubai to Australia through his temple trust, adding to the list of crimes he has been accused of.
Ashok Kharat has been in police custody for sexually exploiting more than 150 women followers. The state government-appointed special investigation team has retrieved 200 videos from Ashok Kharat's laptops and mobiles.
Kharat had been in close association with top Maharashtra politicians, according to Call Detail Records (CDR). It was then learnt that he had been funneling funds of wealthy politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen through his temple trust.
The leaders whose names surfaced in public neither denied nor confirmed their involvement with the accused.
The CDR revealed that the accused made had calls to overseas countries including Dubai, Australia, Qatar, the Virgin Islands, and Chrisman Island, which are known as safe zones to park the ill-gotten money.
In a special investigation team (SIT) probe, it was revealed that Kharat and his family members had more than 100 banks accounts with multiple PAN and Aadhar cards.
NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that Kharat was running a major money laundering racket with transactions of over Rs 1000 crore. He said Kharat not only exploited the women sexually and through his black magic, but he had a nexus with politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen, whose money he shifted from unsafe zone to safe zone and turned it from black to white.
“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has to take charge of this international money laundering racket where the big fishes are involved. This racket is a threat to the national security of the country as well. Therefore, the state home department, rather than leaking the selective information, has to take a holistic approach and expose the scandal from the root,” Pawar said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the way classified information like CDR of the top leaders of the ruling party came out in public through a social activist shows these involved leaders are on the target of the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Raut said Anjali Damani is not the chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), she is a social activist. If she is getting this classified information, then it's a tough time for these leaders whose names surfaced in CDR.
“This is also an internal war, and information linked to Ashok Kharat has been used for political motives and to settle scores and silence the people as well. However, this matter has to be exposed thoroughly, and justice should be given to victims,” Raut said.
Shiv Sena leader Prakash Mahajan questioned the intention of Anjali Damani for targeting Eknath Shinde, saying that through this CDR information, she is putting Shinde’s life in danger, and there would be a threat to his life as well.