Call record reveals godman Ashok Kharat's involvement in hawala racket

MUMBAI: Self-styled godman and fraud astrologer Ashok Kharat was allegedly running money-laundering rackets from Dubai to Australia through his temple trust, adding to the list of crimes he has been accused of.

Ashok Kharat has been in police custody for sexually exploiting more than 150 women followers. The state government-appointed special investigation team has retrieved 200 videos from Ashok Kharat's laptops and mobiles.

Kharat had been in close association with top Maharashtra politicians, according to Call Detail Records (CDR). It was then learnt that he had been funneling funds of wealthy politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen through his temple trust.

The leaders whose names surfaced in public neither denied nor confirmed their involvement with the accused.

The CDR revealed that the accused made had calls to overseas countries including Dubai, Australia, Qatar, the Virgin Islands, and Chrisman Island, which are known as safe zones to park the ill-gotten money.

In a special investigation team (SIT) probe, it was revealed that Kharat and his family members had more than 100 banks accounts with multiple PAN and Aadhar cards.