Nine of family including six children killed as car falls into well in Maharashtra's Dindori

MUMBAI: Nine members of a family including six children were killed on Friday night as vehicle carrying them plunged into a well at Dindori in Nasik district of Maharashtra.

The incident took place in the Shivajinagar area of Dindori town.

The victims, who were residents of Indore village in Dindori.

According to the police, the car driver lost control of the vehicle while returning from a social gathering organised by a private coaching class. The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into an open well located alongside the route and trapped all occupants inside.

Upon information, police rescue team rushed to the spot and used two hydra cranes along with local swimmers to reach the submerged vehicle. Despite sustained efforts by the police and rescue personnel, none of the occupants survived the incident.

The bodies were immediately shifted to the govt hospital in Dindori.

Maharashtra Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased.