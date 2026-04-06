Baramati bypoll: Rohit Pawar pushes for unopposed election as Sunetra Pawar files nomination

Ahead of the April 23 bypoll in Baramati, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Monday appealed to all potential candidates to refrain from contesting, urging that the election be held unopposed.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28.

His wife, Sunetra Pawar, is set to enter the fray and will file her nomination around 12:30 pm in Baramati, accompanied by senior leaders from the NCP and BJP.

Earlier in the day, she visited a Hanuman temple in Kanheri and paid tribute at Ajit Pawar’s cremation site. She was accompanied by her sons, Jay and Parth Pawar, along with party leaders.

In a post on X, Rohit Pawar reiterated his appeal, stating that an uncontested election would be a mark of respect.