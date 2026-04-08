Congress spices up Baramati bypoll, refuses to withdraw candidate against DCM Sunetra Pawar

MUMBAI: Despite repeated efforts, the Maharashtra Congress has refused to withdraw the candidature of Akash More against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati Assembly bypoll, scheduled for April 23, 2026.

The Baramati bypoll was necessitated following the death of Ajit Pawar in an aircraft crash. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, is contesting the election. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has decided not to contest against her.

However, despite leaders from her party urging the Congress to withdraw its candidate to allow an unopposed victory, the Congress remains firm on staying in the race.

A total of 53 candidates have filed nominations for the Baramati bypoll, with April 9, 2026, set as the deadline for withdrawal. The election will see 3,83,767 voters casting their votes, while counting is scheduled for May 4.

Congress candidate Akash More reportedly set a condition for withdrawing his candidature, stating that he would step down as a tribute to Ajit Pawar if the incumbent government files an FIR in the plane crash case. However, neither NCP leaders nor their allies have given any assurance on filing an FIR in the case.