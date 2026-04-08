Congress spices up Baramati bypoll, refuses to withdraw candidate against DCM Sunetra Pawar

MUMBAI: Despite repeated efforts, the Maharashtra Congress has refused to withdraw the candidature of Akash More against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati Assembly bypoll, scheduled for April 23, 2026.
The Baramati bypoll was necessitated following the death of Ajit Pawar in an aircraft crash. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, is contesting the election. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has decided not to contest against her.
However, despite leaders from her party urging the Congress to withdraw its candidate to allow an unopposed victory, the Congress remains firm on staying in the race.
A total of 53 candidates have filed nominations for the Baramati bypoll, with April 9, 2026, set as the deadline for withdrawal. The election will see 3,83,767 voters casting their votes, while counting is scheduled for May 4.
Congress candidate Akash More reportedly set a condition for withdrawing his candidature, stating that he would step down as a tribute to Ajit Pawar if the incumbent government files an FIR in the plane crash case. However, neither NCP leaders nor their allies have given any assurance on filing an FIR in the case.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said the aircraft crash has several loopholes, as highlighted by NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar. However, he alleged that the incumbent government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have shown no interest in filing an FIR in the case or conducting a fair probe.
He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was not serious about the plane crash, pointing to several unanswered questions. These include what happened to the black box, whether it was damaged or intact, why the pilots’ duties were changed, and why the aircraft attempted to land at Baramati despite poor visibility instead of returning to Pune.
“Unless all questions and doubts are cleared, how will anyone believe whether Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash or if there was a conspiracy against him? That needs to be probed fairly, but it is not happening at all. We want justice for Ajit Pawar.
Now, the NCP has to decide which side it wants to stand with. Our candidate in the Baramati bypoll is mainly against the BJP,” Sapkal said.