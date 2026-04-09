Sunetra Pawar set for unopposed win as Congress pulls out of Baramati bypoll

MUMBAI: After extensive deliberations, the Maharashtra Congress on Thursday announced that it would not contest the Baramati assembly bypolls against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, as a tribute to her late husband, Ajit Pawar. With this decision, the major obstacle to Sunetra Pawar being elected unopposed has been cleared.

Initially, the Congress had nominated Akash More as its candidate for the Baramati bypoll. However, he withdrew his nomination on the last day of withdrawal following instructions from the party leadership.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said that Sunetra Pawar personally called him twice and also spoke with Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, requesting that the party not field a candidate against her. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

“We were firm in our decision to contest the Baramati bypoll as an ideological contest against the BJP. However, we received several requests from the NCP and NCP SP. In the spirit of political decorum and to honor Ajit Pawar, we decided to withdraw our candidate,” Sapkal said.

He added, “Ajit Pawar began his political career with the Congress and spent a long time in alliance with the party. Respecting public sentiment and as a tribute to his contributions, we chose not to contest. While we are supporting the NCP in this instance, our ideological fight against the BJP will continue.”