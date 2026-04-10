Bombay HC slams Maharashtra govt over pension delays, questions Ladki Bahin Scheme spending

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has criticised the Maharashtra government for failing to pay pensions to retired government employees.

A bench comprising Justices Ravindra Ghughe and Abhay Mantri observed that if the state is facing a financial crunch, it should consider discontinuing the Ladki Bahin Yojana and prioritising pension payments. The scheme, launched ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women. The state reportedly spends around Rs 40,000 crore on the scheme annually.

The matter came before the court through a petition filed by an employee of the BMC’s education department, who sought payment of her provident fund and pension as per the Seventh Pay Commission. The BMC cited a lack of funds and stated that delays were due to insufficient funds from the state government.

Taking serious note of the issue, the court reprimanded the state for not releasing funds to the corporation, which in turn affected its employees. It emphasised that the government must act responsibly in ensuring the timely payment of pensions, gratuity, and provident funds.