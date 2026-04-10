Bombay HC slams Maharashtra govt over pension delays, questions Ladki Bahin Scheme spending

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has criticised the Maharashtra government for failing to pay pensions to retired government employees.
A bench comprising Justices Ravindra Ghughe and Abhay Mantri observed that if the state is facing a financial crunch, it should consider discontinuing the Ladki Bahin Yojana and prioritising pension payments. The scheme, launched ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women. The state reportedly spends around Rs 40,000 crore on the scheme annually.
The matter came before the court through a petition filed by an employee of the BMC’s education department, who sought payment of her provident fund and pension as per the Seventh Pay Commission. The BMC cited a lack of funds and stated that delays were due to insufficient funds from the state government.
Taking serious note of the issue, the court reprimanded the state for not releasing funds to the corporation, which in turn affected its employees. It emphasised that the government must act responsibly in ensuring the timely payment of pensions, gratuity, and provident funds.
The court further questioned why the government continues to spend heavily on the Ladki Bahin scheme if it is facing financial difficulties, suggesting that the scheme be stopped to clear pending dues of employees.
In strong remarks, the bench said that if the state is genuinely facing financial hardship, it should sell office assets such as tables, air conditioners, chairs, and furniture to pay the dues of the petitioner. It even suggested selling the official vehicle of the BMC commissioner if necessary, stressing that the woman should receive the money she has earned.
The court also directed the authorities to file an affidavit committing to payment of the dues at the next hearing.
Meanwhile, the state government has begun tightening eligibility criteria under the Ladki Bahin scheme, reducing the number of beneficiaries. Initially, when the scheme was introduced in 2023 ahead of the 2024 elections, there were 2.43 lakh beneficiaries. This number has now been reduced to 1.72 lakh, leaving many previously eligible individuals without support.