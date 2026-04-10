Eknath Shinde denies ‘Operation Tiger’ meet amid claims of outreach to Sena (UBT) MPs

MUMBAI: There is speculation that eight Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs held a confidential meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss ‘Operation Tiger’.

Sources in Shiv Sena claimed that Shinde is attempting to bring Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to his side to strengthen his position in the Supreme Court, where the dispute over the Shiv Sena party name and symbol is being heard.

“Shinde wants to show in court that his Sena is the real Sena and that he has the majority of Lok Sabha MPs along with MLAs. Therefore, this Operation Tiger was initiated. Under this operation, Shinde and his son, Shrikant Shinde, are trying to lure Uddhav Thackeray’s elected representatives with lucrative offers. Meetings in Delhi and Thane were held to plan how and when this operation should be executed,” a source said on condition of anonymity.

The source added that interactions with Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs took place both online and offline. “If Operation Tiger succeeds, Shinde will emerge as a key ally of the BJP in Delhi and Maharashtra. This will also strengthen the BJP’s position in the Lok Sabha,” the source said.