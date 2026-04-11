Maharashtra: Pune journalist booked for voyeurism after alleged filming of woman in lodge

PUNE: Police have registered a case against a Pune-based television journalist for allegedly filming a woman without her consent while she was in a private setting at a lodge in the city, officials said.

The FIR has been lodged at Vishram Baug police station against Rohan Rajendra Kadam, a reporter with Marathi news channel Jai Maharashtra, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 77, which pertains to voyeurism.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, Kadam and his associates allegedly recorded her while she was engaged in private activities with her partner inside a lodge room. The complaint further alleges that the accused attempted to capture images during moments where the woman had a reasonable expectation of privacy, including while changing clothes and using the washroom.

Police have also invoked Section 3(5) of the BNS, which deals with acts committed by multiple individuals with common intention, making all involved parties liable for the offence.

Sources said the incident came to light after the woman noticed she was being filmed and alerted the lodge management, leading to a confrontation at the premises.