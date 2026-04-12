MNS chief Raj Thackeray hails Asha Bhosale as ‘last empress’

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday described veteran singer Asha Bhosale as “the last empress”, paying a heartfelt tribute in his condolence message, where he also compared her and her sister Lata Mangeshkar to Renaissance masters Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo of Indian film music.
“When you look at Leonardo da Vinci’s work, you sense perfection, precision, stillness, and an almost immediate spiritual resonance. That is what one felt in Lata Didi’s singing -everything seemed ideal, flawless, elevated. Michelangelo, on the other hand, carried grace, intensity, playfulness, and even rebellion. At times, his sculptures feel as if they are struggling to emerge out of stone. That was Asha Tai’s singing. It had longing, mischief, boldness - and that restless human urge to break free,” Raj Thackeray said.
Thackeray also underlined the hardships Asha Bhosale faced early in life, noting that she began supporting her family at just 15 with “nothing but a God-given voice.” He said she endured immense personal struggles but transformed her pain into strength, making it an intrinsic part of her singing.
He criticised those who casually call themselves artists, saying, “People who proclaim ‘singing is my passion’ and ‘acting is my passion' are dime-a-dozen. But destiny never gave Asha Tai that luxury.” Instead, he said, her journey was shaped by resilience, patience and conviction as she carved her own identity alongside her legendary sister.
"As I mentioned earlier, Lata Didi’s voice symbolized perfection and poise. A voice that spoke of the times of a newly independent India, filled with idealism and emotional elevation. In such a time, for Asha Tai to carve her own identity, to wait patiently until she found songs that matched her expression, one can only imagine the depth of her patience and conviction,” he added.
Highlighting her versatility, Thackeray cited songs like “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja”, “Aaiye Meherbaan”, “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” and “Dum Maro Dum”, noting how each reflected a different emotional shade—ranging from boldness and allure to delicacy and rebellion. He added that in Marathi bhav-sangeet like “Mage Ubha Mangesh”, she displayed deep spiritual intensity and devotion.
"At almost every stage of her personal life, she faced storms. Yet, she never collapsed. She never weaponised her pain, nor allowed bitterness to take root. Instead, she seemed to master the art of absorbing sorrow and transforming it. That is why while Lata Didi often felt divine, Asha Tai felt profoundly human. I have had the privilege of the presence of both Didi and Asha Tai. Both sisters who shaped the emotional landscape of this country for decades. To see Asha Tai merely as a ‘senior singer’ is not enough for me. For me, it was an enchanting journey through music. One that will always remain with me, unfolding new experiences over time,” he said.
Raj Thackeray said that he has often said in his speeches, that if artists like Lata Didi, Asha Tai had not existed, if they had not held them within their emotional universe, this country might have descended into chaos long ago.
Comparing their legacy to the Renaissance in Europe, he said, “Just as Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo shaped the Renaissance, Lata Didi and Asha Tai shaped the renaissance of Indian film music.” He added that with Lata Mangeshkar’s passing earlier and Asha Bhosale’s demise now, “the last great pillar of that golden renaissance era in India has fallen.”
Meanwhile, tributes also poured in from across fields.
Sachin Tendulkar in his condolences said, “A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world.
For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai,” Mr Tendulkar said.
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh said, “Asha Tai - (Aai as I fondly called her) -was the kind of person whose warmth stayed with you long after you left her presence.
I was blessed to meet her many times, and each moment felt like home. She was kind, gracious, and full of quiet love. One memory I treasure deeply is the day she cooked my favourite dish with her own hands and invited me over. Sitting at her table, I felt truly honoured and cared for.
What meant the world to me were her unexpected calls — whenever she saw something good in my work, she would reach out just to encourage me.
Aai, thank you for your kindness and for making me feel special. I will always carry your love and your voice in my heart. May your soul rest in eternal glory.”