MNS chief Raj Thackeray hails Asha Bhosale as ‘last empress’

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday described veteran singer Asha Bhosale as “the last empress”, paying a heartfelt tribute in his condolence message, where he also compared her and her sister Lata Mangeshkar to Renaissance masters Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo of Indian film music.

“When you look at Leonardo da Vinci’s work, you sense perfection, precision, stillness, and an almost immediate spiritual resonance. That is what one felt in Lata Didi’s singing -everything seemed ideal, flawless, elevated. Michelangelo, on the other hand, carried grace, intensity, playfulness, and even rebellion. At times, his sculptures feel as if they are struggling to emerge out of stone. That was Asha Tai’s singing. It had longing, mischief, boldness - and that restless human urge to break free,” Raj Thackeray said.

Thackeray also underlined the hardships Asha Bhosale faced early in life, noting that she began supporting her family at just 15 with “nothing but a God-given voice.” He said she endured immense personal struggles but transformed her pain into strength, making it an intrinsic part of her singing.

He criticised those who casually call themselves artists, saying, “People who proclaim ‘singing is my passion’ and ‘acting is my passion' are dime-a-dozen. But destiny never gave Asha Tai that luxury.” Instead, he said, her journey was shaped by resilience, patience and conviction as she carved her own identity alongside her legendary sister.

"As I mentioned earlier, Lata Didi’s voice symbolized perfection and poise. A voice that spoke of the times of a newly independent India, filled with idealism and emotional elevation. In such a time, for Asha Tai to carve her own identity, to wait patiently until she found songs that matched her expression, one can only imagine the depth of her patience and conviction,” he added.

Highlighting her versatility, Thackeray cited songs like “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja”, “Aaiye Meherbaan”, “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” and “Dum Maro Dum”, noting how each reflected a different emotional shade—ranging from boldness and allure to delicacy and rebellion. He added that in Marathi bhav-sangeet like “Mage Ubha Mangesh”, she displayed deep spiritual intensity and devotion.