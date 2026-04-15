19-year-old arrested for sexually exploiting around 180 minors, recording over 350 videos in Maharashtra

A 19-year-old boy was arrested on the allegations of sexually exploting around 180 minor girls and recording over 350 obscene videos, and his house was bulldozed in Maharashtra's Amaravati district on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ayan Ahmed alias Tanveer, a resident of Paratwada in Maharashtra's Amravati district. He was arrested after eight victims came forward and filed their case against Ahmed.

Amravati Rural SP Vishal Anand Singuri said the accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act. He said that police seized the mobile and electronic devices from the accused and sent them for forensic examinations.

Ahmed allegedly lured several minor girls, recorded them without their consent, shared it on social media, and later blackmailed them. He was also accused of selling these photos and videos on pornographic websites.

The Achalpur Nagar Parishad that bulldozed the Ayan house, saying some portion of the house was unauthorised. The bulldozer action was carried out in heavy police deployment and in the presence of BJP MLA Pravin Tayade.

The police arrested Ayan on Tuesday and remanded him to police custody till April 21.