TCS Nashik case: SIT formed as police investigate harassment and conversion allegations

MUMBAI: A covert operation conducted by Nashik Police has brought to light serious allegations involving employees at a BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, including claims of sexual harassment, coercion, and attempted religious conversion.

Following complaints from female employees, the police launched an undercover investigation in February. Women constables posed as housekeeping staff, while male officers took on roles such as security personnel and technical workers. This approach helped officers gain the trust of the victims and gather first-hand information.

According to investigators, WhatsApp conversations between the victims and accused individuals suggested that some Hindu women employees were allegedly pressured to observe Ramzan practices and were subjected to inappropriate behavior by certain team leaders. The complaints include allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and attempts to influence or coerce religious conversion.

The probe also revealed that a Malaysia-based individual named Irman was allegedly introduced to some of the women through video calls. Authorities suspect that financial incentives and emotional manipulation may have been used to influence vulnerable employees.

Police are currently examining the bank accounts of the accused to determine whether any external funding was involved in these activities.

A total of nine FIRs have been registered in connection with the case, covering charges such as sexual harassment, rape, and forced religious conversion. Seven employees have been arrested, and the role of an HR manager is also under investigation. She is accused of ignoring complaints made by female employees and allegedly enabling misconduct by others.

The case has drawn public and political attention, with some leaders describing it as a serious and organized issue. However, the investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet reached final conclusions.