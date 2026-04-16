Nashik police probe TCS case, seek IB, NIA, ATS help over suspected international funding links

MUMBAI: Nashik police have sought assistance from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to probe alleged links to international extremist funding in a case involving coercive conversion, sexual exploitation and harassment at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Karnik said authorities have formally contacted central and state agencies to examine possible terror and overseas funding angles. “We have made official correspondence with IB, NIA and ATS to probe the case from multiple angles and verify any international funding links. However, no such evidence has been established so far,” he said.

Police have registered nine FIRs in connection with the case. Eight relate to alleged sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage, while one pertains to coercive conversion and harassment.

Investigators said a covert operation involving women police personnel helped encourage victims to come forward. Officers reportedly provided counselling, support and assistance to affected employees, leading to additional disclosures. “Our women officers engaged with the victims, supported them emotionally and helped bring out key details. The investigation is ongoing,” Karnik added.

Preliminary findings indicate that a BPO HR manager, identified as Nida Khan, is suspected of orchestrating an alleged hiring and conversion racket with the involvement of certain colleagues and possible overseas funding.

It was also alleged that despite the women employee’s complaint against the Muslim colleague for their sexual harassment and conversion, the 30-year-old HR manager, Ms Khan, ignored their complaint and protected them. She was also alleged to have tried to bring a Hindu girl employee to the Muslim male employees to increase their proximity.

Authorities further alleged that company electronic devices may have been used in connection with the activities under investigation.

In response, TCS has asked its Nashik employees to work from home until further notice, citing safety and convenience. The company has also temporarily halted fresh hiring at the facility as the probe continues.