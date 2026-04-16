Pawar family unites for Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra ahead of Baramati bypolls

MUMBAI: The Pawar family has united behind Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati Assembly bypoll, with several members also backing her as a potential chief ministerial candidate for Maharashtra.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and NCP (SP) leader Yugendra Pawar, who had contested against Ajit Pawar in the previous election, are now campaigning for Sunetra Pawar in Baramati. Sunetra Pawar’s sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, are also actively campaigning for their mother in the bypoll.

Yugendra Pawar said that many people had long hoped that Ajit Pawar would one day become chief minister of Maharashtra, and that supporting Sunetra Pawar could help fulfil that aspiration.

“If the BJP proposes Sunetra Pawar's name for the chief minister of Maharashtra, then we will welcome the decision and will also support it. If Sunetra Pawar becomes the CM, then it will be a real tribute to Ajit Dada,” Yugendra Pawar said.

He also claimed that Sharad Pawar played a role in ensuring there would be no Congress candidate against Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati bypoll.

“Sharad Pawar spoke with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who helped Congress withdraw its candidates in Baramati bypolls,” he said.