If we love our culture, love jihad won't happen: Amruta Fadnavis comments on TCS Nashik case

She added that if such incidents are happening in other institutions, then rather than putting them under the carpet, the complaint has to be lodged immediately with a demand for strong action.

She said silence is not the solution, speaking out is most important.

Fadnavis said, “Our women should be cautious and alert to what is happening around them. Forceful conversion and love jihad are serious issues. If we love our culture and tradition, then such an incident would not have taken place at all. Today’s youths are a bit confused. They are not aware of our rich traditions, the Vedas and the Puranas. We should be proud of our culture. It is the time to impart the education based on the Indian value system and culture that will imbibe cultural sense among the youths. And, importantly, they will not wander here and there in a confused mind.”

Earlier, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he is closely monitoring the Nashik case and warned that no one will be spared in this case. He said the police will take strict action.