ED raids properties linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in money laundering probe

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun searches at properties linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering and large-scale financial irregularities. Officials indicated that attachment proceedings are expected to follow.

Kharat, who has been arrested in connection with a case, is accused of sexually exploiting more than 150 women under the guise of resolving personal and professional problems. Investigators also allege that he extorted money from followers and used threats involving black magic to intimidate them, warning of harm to their lives and businesses if they did not comply.

According to sources involved in the probe, Kharat is suspected of operating an extensive hawala network allegedly used to route unaccounted funds, including purported proceeds linked to politicians. The ED is examining multiple bank accounts said to be operated by him and his associates, with investigators noting hundreds of transactions routed through various individuals, many of whom are reportedly untraceable.

Officials further said that the accused acquired multiple properties across Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, Nashik and Pune, allegedly using funds channelled through more than 150 bank accounts. Preliminary findings suggest that several of these assets may be benami properties, which could be subject to attachment under anti-money laundering laws.

Investigators also claim that Kharat defrauded devotees through the sale of various items marketed as having special or mystical properties. These allegedly included “imported Turkish honey” sold at exorbitant prices, tamarind seeds presented as spiritually powerful artefacts, and ornaments sold at gold-equivalent rates despite being counterfeit or of negligible value.