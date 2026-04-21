Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Mumbai for health check-up

The 85-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital two days ago, sources said.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo| ANI)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

NCP (SP) chief and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for a health check-up, sources told PTI on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital two days ago, they added.

"He is in the hospital for a check-up and follow-up. There is nothing serious," a source informed PTI.

Recently, Pawar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member while seated in a wheelchair. He had also addressed the media in Delhi.

In February this year, the former Union minister was admitted to a hospital in Pune twice following a chest infection and complaints of dehydration.

(With inputs from PTI)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Breach Candy Hospital

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