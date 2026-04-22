ECI announces Maharashtra MLC polls on May 10; lobbying begins as nominations near

MUMBAI: As nominations for the biennial elections of the Maharashtra State Legislative Council scheduled on May 10, 2026, lobbying has begun within all prominent political parties.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the biennial elections of the Maharashtra state legislative council for ten seats.

Out of the total ten MLC seats, the single largest ruling party, the BJP, will get six MLC seats. There are a total of 12 aspirants within the BJP for these six MLC seats that include Dr Archana Patil Chakorkar, Pranya Satava, Madhavi Naik, Rajesh Pandey, Ranjeet Singh Naik Nimbalkar, Ram Satpute, Sanjay Kaka Patil, Sanjay Kenekar, Dadarao Keche, Sanjay Bhende, Dyashankar Tiwari, and Sandeep Joshi.

The BJP state parliamentary committee has also called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss and finalise the names for the MLC election.

Sources said that Pranya Satava's name has been almost finalised as she resigned from the Congress MLC and joined the BJP recently, so her seat will be compensated, while the other five names will be chosen after discussions.

"The regional balance, besides the aspirant person's utility and reward for his or her commitments, loyalty, contribution, and caste factor will play a major role in the MLC nomination by the BJP. There are many names recommended by local party leaders, but the final decision will be taken by the parliamentary committee only," said a senior BJP leader who requested anonymity.

"Besides, there are many BJP leaders who were given the promise of MLC in return for not contesting the General and Assembly elections. Now, this list is also big. So, it's a big challenge for the party leadership," said a senior BJP leader who requested anonymity.