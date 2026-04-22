NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar gets clean chit in Rs 25,000 crore bank fraud case

MUMBAI: NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday got a clean chit in the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam case.

A special court accepted the discharge plea filed by NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar and acquitted him in scam case.

Earlier, the state economic offense wing (EOW) had filed the closure report stating they did not find any objectionable evidence against Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, and Rohit Pawar.

After that, Rohit Pawar had approached the special court by filing discharge applications. The ED had also requested the special court to decide on this discharge plea of Rohit Pawar, and did not raise an objection as well.

Lauding the special court decision, NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar, who was under the scanner of ED, said that the truth has finally prevailed.