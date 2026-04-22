NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar gets clean chit in Rs 25,000 crore bank fraud case

MUMBAI: NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday got a clean chit in the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam case.
A special court accepted the discharge plea filed by NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar and acquitted him in scam case.
Earlier, the state economic offense wing (EOW) had filed the closure report stating they did not find any objectionable evidence against Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, and Rohit Pawar.
After that, Rohit Pawar had approached the special court by filing discharge applications. The ED had also requested the special court to decide on this discharge plea of Rohit Pawar, and did not raise an objection as well.
Lauding the special court decision, NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar, who was under the scanner of ED, said that the truth has finally prevailed.
“I had full faith and trust in the judiciary. Since day one, I have been telling that I had nothing to do with this so-called bank scam and money laundering case, and today the court has exonerated all charges. I am truly grateful to the court, and it has once again established that truth can be delayed and troubled, but it cannot be defeated at all. I faced a lot of trouble in this case; therefore, I may be wounded through this deliberate trouble, but I am also a destroyer of evils,” Rohit Pawar said.
The Maharashtra state cooperative bank’s alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam surfaced ahead of the 2019 state assembly, which forced Sharad Pawar to take the ED head-on by visiting its office in Mumbai.
Sharad Pawar was neither a member nor the director of the MSC bank, yet he was called by ED for the probe as vendetta politics. Pawar, rather than waiting to receive an ED summons, he himself planned the march to the ED office, and that changed the political calculation in the 2019 state polls in Maharashtra.