BJP to contest four of nine seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (Bharatiya Janata Party) will contest four of the nine seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections, party sources told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

Sources in the party told PTI that the state BJP core committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, met on Wednesday night to finalise its strategy for the elections as well as a bypoll to one council seat that fell vacant after Congress leader Pradnya Satav resigned and joined the BJP.

“The BJP will contest four of the nine seats and also field a candidate in the bypoll. The names of probable candidates were discussed, and shortlisted names will be sent to the central leadership for approval,” a source told PTI.

Nine members of the Legislative Council, including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, are scheduled to retire on May 13.