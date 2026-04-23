Maharashtra to mandate Marathi for drivers from May 1, sparking unrest, Shiv Sena divide

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to make Marathi mandatory for auto, taxi, Ola and Uber drivers from May 1, 2026, warning that failure to comply could result in cancellation of driving licences, a move that has triggered unrest among non-Marathi drivers and divisions within the Shiv Sena.
Maharashtra State Transport Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik said that, as per the law, anyone wishing to work or do business in Maharashtra must speak and write the regional language, Marathi.
He said the government had received several complaints that many auto, taxi, Uber and Ola drivers were unable to communicate with local people in Marathi, leading to confusion and controversy.
“If we are living in Maharashtra, then we have to speak the language of our state. Several people are migrating to Mumbai and its metropolitan region in search of jobs and business opportunities; therefore, these people have to first learn to speak and write Marathi to smooth their work and businesses,” Sarnaik said.
He added that sufficient time had already been given to drivers to learn Marathi. “If they refuse to do so, then the auto, taxi, Uber and Ola drivers' licences will get cancelled,” Sarnaik said.
A majority of auto, taxi, Uber and Ola drivers in Mumbai and its extended suburbs are non-Marathi, largely from North India, leading to unrest over the state government’s decision. Many have allegedly threatened to go on strike if the order is not rolled back.
The issue has also divided the Shiv Sena, with party leader Sanjay Nirupam expressing opposition to the move. Nirupam, a North Indian who has long been settled in Mumbai, has taken a different stand from the party minister.
Nirupam also threatened to join the auto and taxi drivers’ strike and take to the streets if the state government does not modify or rescind its decision.
Sanjay Nirupam said that the decision of the Maharashtra government to make Marathi mandatory has instilled intense fear among Mumbai’s auto and taxi drivers.
“The government has announced that starting May 1, an exam on Marathi language proficiency will be conducted for all auto-taxi drivers in the state. If they fail, their licence/badge will be confiscated. This is an outrage. The Marathi language must be respected in Maharashtra. It is commendable that the government insists everyone should speak and understand Marathi. But imposing strict requirements on auto-taxi drivers to speak and understand Marathi is wrong. If necessary, we will take to the streets as well,” said the Shiv Sena leader.
Nirupam added that it could be accepted that all drivers should have a working knowledge of Marathi. “But expecting them all to be proficient in reading, writing and speaking the Marathi language is unjust.”
Meanwhile, following the threat of a strike by auto and taxi drivers, various unions affiliated with political parties have decided to start Marathi speaking and writing classes for non-Marathi drivers so that they can pass the language tests and retain their licences.