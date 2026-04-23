Maharashtra to mandate Marathi for drivers from May 1, sparking unrest, Shiv Sena divide

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to make Marathi mandatory for auto, taxi, Ola and Uber drivers from May 1, 2026, warning that failure to comply could result in cancellation of driving licences, a move that has triggered unrest among non-Marathi drivers and divisions within the Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra State Transport Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik said that, as per the law, anyone wishing to work or do business in Maharashtra must speak and write the regional language, Marathi.

He said the government had received several complaints that many auto, taxi, Uber and Ola drivers were unable to communicate with local people in Marathi, leading to confusion and controversy.

“If we are living in Maharashtra, then we have to speak the language of our state. Several people are migrating to Mumbai and its metropolitan region in search of jobs and business opportunities; therefore, these people have to first learn to speak and write Marathi to smooth their work and businesses,” Sarnaik said.

He added that sufficient time had already been given to drivers to learn Marathi. “If they refuse to do so, then the auto, taxi, Uber and Ola drivers' licences will get cancelled,” Sarnaik said.

A majority of auto, taxi, Uber and Ola drivers in Mumbai and its extended suburbs are non-Marathi, largely from North India, leading to unrest over the state government’s decision. Many have allegedly threatened to go on strike if the order is not rolled back.