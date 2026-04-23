Shiv Sena MLA threatens publisher over omission of honorifics in Shivaji book title

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has threatened to kill the publisher of the late Govind Pansare’s book “Who Was Shivaji?” over the non-use of honorifics such as “Chhatrapati” and “Maharaj” in the title.
The controversial Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad threatened to kill the publisher of late Govind Pansare’s book, “Who Was Shivaji?”, over not using a prefix and suffix such as Chhatrapati and Maharaj in the title of the book.
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad from Buldhana is not new to controversy and has earlier stirred several controversies because of his aggressive conduct and provocative statements.
The purported audio clip of Sanjay Gaikwad speaking with the publisher of the “Who Was Shivaji?” book has gone viral on social media, in which the Shiv Sena MLA threatened to finish the publisher.
Writer, rationalist and communist leader Govind Pansare was killed by extremists for writing about Shivaji from an inclusive, secular and progressive ideological perspective.
Gaikwad, in the audio, said that his wife received the book as a gift at a marriage function, and after reading ‘Shivaji’ without any prefix or suffix, which is generally used to show respect to the Maratha king, she was perturbed. He then abused the publisher of the book.
The publisher tried to explain that the book has been in the market since 1988, and that the title was given by the author himself, who is no more.
Mr Gaikwad, in his reply, said that he knows how Pansare was killed, and allegedly threatened the publisher that he would finish him like Pansare if he refused to correct the “mistake”.
The publisher asked Mr Gaikwad to reconsider and later made up his mind over the title, but the Shiv Sena MLA refused to read the book and said that he understood the intention of the publisher from the title alone and did not need to read the entire book.
The Sena leader also allegedly threatened that he would come to his place in Kolhapur and beat him at his home.
Later, Gaikwad clarified that he did not use abusive words, but claimed that the publisher was adamant and therefore he had no option but to threaten him. He also alleged that the viral audio had been “twisted here and there” to suit the publisher’s intent.
Mr Gaikwad has been in the spotlight in the past for his intimidating conduct and use of abusive language. He is the same man who had assaulted staff at the MLA hostel canteen when food was served to him late. Gaikwad later alleged that he lost his cool because the food served was stale.
He has also slapped government employees over delays in file approvals and signing of authority. He had also openly claimed that elected representatives take 30 to 35 per cent commission in development projects in their respective areas, and in one instance, instead of taking the money, he allowed his party worker to take that commission.