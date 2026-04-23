Shiv Sena MLA threatens publisher over omission of honorifics in Shivaji book title

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has threatened to kill the publisher of the late Govind Pansare’s book “Who Was Shivaji?” over the non-use of honorifics such as “Chhatrapati” and “Maharaj” in the title.

The controversial Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad threatened to kill the publisher of late Govind Pansare’s book, “Who Was Shivaji?”, over not using a prefix and suffix such as Chhatrapati and Maharaj in the title of the book.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad from Buldhana is not new to controversy and has earlier stirred several controversies because of his aggressive conduct and provocative statements.

The purported audio clip of Sanjay Gaikwad speaking with the publisher of the “Who Was Shivaji?” book has gone viral on social media, in which the Shiv Sena MLA threatened to finish the publisher.

Writer, rationalist and communist leader Govind Pansare was killed by extremists for writing about Shivaji from an inclusive, secular and progressive ideological perspective.

Gaikwad, in the audio, said that his wife received the book as a gift at a marriage function, and after reading ‘Shivaji’ without any prefix or suffix, which is generally used to show respect to the Maratha king, she was perturbed. He then abused the publisher of the book.