Lone-wolf reference, ISIS mention found in suspect’s home after Thane attack: Officials

Police investigators have recovered a handwritten note referencing “lone wolf” attacks and the Islamic State from the residence of a 31-year-old man arrested for allegedly assaulting two security guards in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the accused, identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari, is suspected of having acted alone in the early Monday morning attack at an under-construction site in the Mira Road area. The state government has since transferred the case to the ATS for further investigation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said preliminary findings suggest the accused may have been “self-radicalised” through online material. He indicated that investigators are examining whether any external networks were involved in influencing him.

“It appears to be a case of self-radicalisation. He seems to have been influenced by certain online content and developed extremist interpretations of religious concepts,” Fadnavis told reporters in Solapur. He added that agencies such as the ATS and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe possible links and any wider conspiracy.

Officials said Ansari, who reportedly lived in the United States for several years before returning to India in 2020, had been residing alone in a residential building in Mira Road’s Naya Nagar area, located close to the crime scene. His wife, who is of Afghan origin, had reportedly separated from him and returned to the US.

During a search of his home, investigators recovered the alleged note referring to lone-wolf-style attacks and the Islamic State, along with a laptop and multiple copies of the Quran, an ATS official said.