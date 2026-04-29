Maharashtra cabinet approves AI policy 2026, aiming to attract investments worth over Rs 10,000 crore

MUMBAI: Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday approved the ‘Maharashtra Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy-2026’, intending to increase efficiency in staggering and time-consuming administrative work, industry, policy decisions and public services.

The state government’s Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence has prepared the AI policy 2026.

The state government has decided to increase the widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI) in all major sectors of government.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the objective of the AI policy is to attract over Rs 10,000 crore investments and generate more than 1.5 lakh jobs by 2031.

As per the cabinet note, the Maharashtra AI policy will be implemented on the lines of the ‘India AI Mission ', by promoting research, innovation and responsible governance.

CM Fadnavis said that there are many countries that are competing in the field of artificial intelligence at the global level, and notably, Maharashtra has set its own goal and established itself as a 'National Centre for Ethical and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence Development'.

"Under the Maharashtra AI Mission, we plan to provide artificial intelligence skills training to two lakh youth and professionals in the State. The spirit of the policy is that Maharashtra should be recognised as a reference State for the 'India AI Mission' in the development of ethical artificial intelligence," he said.