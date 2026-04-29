Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi rift looms as Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) eye same MLC seat

A potential rift has emerged within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance ahead of the biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), scheduled for May 10, with April 30 marking the last date for filing nominations.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced Ambadas Danave as its candidate for the lone MLC seat allocated to the alliance. However, the Congress party has indicated that it may field its own candidate, raising the possibility of a contest between alliance partners.

Earlier, MVA allies — Congress and the NCP (SP) — had reached a consensus on projecting Uddhav Thackeray as the joint candidate for the seat. However, Thackeray declined to contest the election.

Of the ten MLC seats up for grabs, the BJP is expected to secure six based on its current strength in the state assembly. Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to win two seats, while the NCP and MVA are projected to get one seat each. A candidate requires a minimum of 29 votes from MLAs to secure victory.

According to sources, Thackeray’s decision not to contest stems from health concerns, including issues related to his neck and spine. Additionally, he is believed to be preparing to gradually hand over party leadership to his son, Aaditya Thackeray. Following his withdrawal, the party named Ambadas Danave, the current Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, as its candidate.

Soon after this announcement, the Maharashtra Congress signaled that it may nominate its own candidate for the same seat. Such a move could split votes within the alliance and potentially weaken its chances of winning.