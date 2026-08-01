Congress, BJP face off in Pune during Amit Shah’s visit

Congress and BJP workers staged rival demonstrations in Pune on Saturday during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city for the Lokmanya Tilak Award ceremony, officials said.

Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) activists gathered at Utsav Chowk in the Market Yard area to protest against the Centre over the alleged police action on student protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation in Delhi. At the same time, BJP workers assembled near Congress Bhavan, raising slogans in support of Shah.

The protests came after several Youth Congress leaders were taken into preventive detention overnight.

Speaking to reporters, Pune City Congress president Prashant Jagtap said the party was protesting against Shah over the police action on students.

“We all saw what happened in Delhi. False police cases were registered against students. As a responsible Home Minister, Amit Shah did not apologise; hence, we are protesting against him and his visit to the city,” Jagtap said.