Congress, BJP face off in Pune during Amit Shah’s visit

Congress and BJP workers staged rival demonstrations in Pune on Saturday during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city for the Lokmanya Tilak Award ceremony, officials said.
Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) activists gathered at Utsav Chowk in the Market Yard area to protest against the Centre over the alleged police action on student protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation in Delhi. At the same time, BJP workers assembled near Congress Bhavan, raising slogans in support of Shah.
The protests came after several Youth Congress leaders were taken into preventive detention overnight.
Speaking to reporters, Pune City Congress president Prashant Jagtap said the party was protesting against Shah over the police action on students.
“We all saw what happened in Delhi. False police cases were registered against students. As a responsible Home Minister, Amit Shah did not apologise; hence, we are protesting against him and his visit to the city,” Jagtap said.
Police confirmed that some Youth Congress office-bearers were taken into preventive detention late on Friday night.
“A designated place has been given to Congress workers for the protest. We have detained a few people as a preventive measure,” a senior police official said.
Meanwhile, BJP workers gathered near Congress Bhavan and raised slogans in support of the Home Minister.
“The Congress has threatened to show black flags to the Home Minister. They are trying to spread anarchy. We were here to offer flowers at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Congress Bhavan,” one BJP worker said.
Security was tightened across several parts of Pune in view of Shah’s visit.
The Union Home Minister is in the city to present the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in recognition of his contribution to national security.
(With inputs from PTI)