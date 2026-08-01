Heavy rain triggers landslide in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar; Taloda-Dhadgaon road blocked

Continuous heavy rainfall triggered a landslide at Chandsaili Ghat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, blocking the Taloda-Dhadgaon route, according to the District Disaster Management Office (DDMO) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Rocks and debris from the hillside fell onto the road, bringing vehicular movement to an immediate halt on Friday. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, authorities confirmed.
Located in the Satpura mountain range, Chandsaili Ghat is prone to landslides during the monsoon season. The local administration has started clearing the debris to restore traffic movement, while people have been advised to avoid travelling on the affected route due to the prevailing weather conditions.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Maharashtra’s Nashik district in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at 2.37 am IST at a depth of 5 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 20.448° N and longitude 73.708° E.
In a post on X, the NCS confirmed the details of the tremor, stating: “EQ of M: 3.8, On: 30/07/2026 02:37:41 IST, Lat: 20.448 N, Long: 73.708 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nashik, Maharashtra.”
According to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth’s surface and around 700 km below ground. For scientific purposes, earthquake depths are classified as shallow, intermediate and deep.
Shallow earthquakes are generally considered more dangerous than deeper ones as seismic waves have a shorter distance to travel before reaching the surface, causing stronger ground shaking and potentially greater damage to structures and infrastructure.
(With inputs from PTI)