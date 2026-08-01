Heavy rain triggers landslide in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar; Taloda-Dhadgaon road blocked

Continuous heavy rainfall triggered a landslide at Chandsaili Ghat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, blocking the Taloda-Dhadgaon route, according to the District Disaster Management Office (DDMO) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Rocks and debris from the hillside fell onto the road, bringing vehicular movement to an immediate halt on Friday. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, authorities confirmed.

Located in the Satpura mountain range, Chandsaili Ghat is prone to landslides during the monsoon season. The local administration has started clearing the debris to restore traffic movement, while people have been advised to avoid travelling on the affected route due to the prevailing weather conditions.