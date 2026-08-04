After Ram Mandir row, Raj Thackeray alleges Rs 18 crore is stolen annually at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple

MUMBAI: After the controversy surrounding the alleged theft at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has alleged that Rs 18 crore in donations is systematically stolen every year from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, a trust controlled by leaders of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to members of the MNS student wing, Thackeray alleged that Rs 18 crore in donations was being stolen every year from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.

Shiv Sena's former MLA Sada Sarvankar, a close confidant of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is the chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, while BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders are among its trustees.

Thackeray further alleged that Rs 1,400 crore had reportedly gone missing from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while Rs 18 crore was allegedly being stolen systematically every year from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.

He said that the RSS, BJP and their affiliated members are trustees of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while the BJP's alliance partner Shiv Sena controls the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Mumbai.

Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to speak on the issue, otherwise people will lose their trust and faith in temples.