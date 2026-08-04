After Ram Mandir row, Raj Thackeray alleges Rs 18 crore is stolen annually at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple

MUMBAI: After the controversy surrounding the alleged theft at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has alleged that Rs 18 crore in donations is systematically stolen every year from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, a trust controlled by leaders of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Speaking to members of the MNS student wing, Thackeray alleged that Rs 18 crore in donations was being stolen every year from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.
Shiv Sena's former MLA Sada Sarvankar, a close confidant of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is the chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, while BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders are among its trustees.
Thackeray further alleged that Rs 1,400 crore had reportedly gone missing from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while Rs 18 crore was allegedly being stolen systematically every year from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.
He said that the RSS, BJP and their affiliated members are trustees of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while the BJP's alliance partner Shiv Sena controls the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Mumbai.
Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to speak on the issue, otherwise people will lose their trust and faith in temples.
The MNS chief also read out a letter written by eight trustees to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which stated that some employees allegedly stealing from the temple's donation boxes were caught after the trustees remained vigilant.
He claimed that the temple's weekly collections had been below Rs 50 lakh before the alleged theft was detected, but increased to Rs 1.5 crore afterwards.
"Every year, Rs 18 crore was being stolen," Thackeray alleged, adding that the two major incidents showed that even temples were no longer safe.
"The frustrated young people turn to temples for comfort and solace, but even temples are no longer free of corruption. They are turning into a den of corruption, so whom to trust," asked the MNS chief.
Siddhivinayak Temple Trust chairman Sada Sarvankar said that the police had taken action against several people allegedly involved in accepting bribes for VIP darshan at the temple.
He said he had personally lodged complaints with the police and the Anti-Corruption Bureau, following which a trap was laid and those allegedly involved in the bribery racket were identified.
"The 48 people are suspended in this case while eight are in police custody for three days," he said.
Siddhivinayak is one of the wealthiest temples in the country, attracting a growing number of devotees every year. The temple reportedly recorded a revenue of Rs 182 crore during the 2025–26 financial year.