Maharashtra TET paper leak case: Solapur coaching centre owner arrested; 16 held so far

Police have arrested a pre-recruitment training centre owner based in Solapur district of Maharashtra in connection with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, taking the number of those held in the scam so far to 16, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, arrested by Thane district's Bhiwandi police, was identified as Prakash Pawar, a resident of Solapur in western Maharashtra, and half a dozen paper sets linked to TET examinations were recovered from him, he said.

According to police, Pawar had been running a pre-recruitment training centre named Dhruv Pratishthan for nearly a decade, where he provided coaching to candidates aspiring for government positions and teaching roles.

"During the ongoing investigation into the network involved in leaking examination papers, Pawar's role surfaced, leading to his apprehension. Search operations yielded 26 examination-related paper sets from his possession. While a majority of these documents pertain to recruitment mock tests, at least six paper sets are directly linked to TET examinations," a senior official with the Bhiwandi police said.

A local court remanded Pawar to police custody till August 15 to facilitate detailed interrogation and unearth the broader module operating behind the racket, which came to light in June-end, he said.

Investigating officers are currently scrutinizing the seized documents, phone records, and financial operations associated with the training academy to ascertain whether leaked question papers were distributed to candidates prior to the test, police stated.