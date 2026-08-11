Two earthquakes hit Maharashtra's Palghar; no casualty reported

Within an hour, two earthquakes of magnitude 3.4 struck Maharashtra's Palghar on Monday night. However, no casualties or property damage have been reported, officials said.

The first tremor was recorded at 10. 04 pm on Monday, followed by another of the same intensity at 11 pm, according to the district information office.

The seismic activity occurred at a depth of 5 km in Jawhar taluka, District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

While the quick succession of tremors created anxiety among residents, no loss of life or structural damage occurred in the district, officials said.

Local authorities and disaster management teams were closely monitoring the situation, Kadam said.

Last month, three tremors hit the district, which is located about 100 km from Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)