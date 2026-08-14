NHRC seeks report from Maharashtra govt after three tribal girls die of snakebite at Gadchiroli hostel

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the Maharashtra Chief Secretary after three Scheduled Tribe schoolgirls died of snakebite at an ashram school hostel in Gadchiroli district, where 79 girls were reportedly accommodated in a single room.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the NHRC termed the incident a "serious issue of human rights violation" and directed the state government to submit a detailed report within two weeks, including an update on the health status of three other injured students currently undergoing treatment.

Six girls were bitten by a snake inside their room at an Ashram school hostel where the students were forced to sleep on the floor due to an acute shortage of cots. While three girls succumbed to the venom, the remaining three were rushed to a local hospital, where they continue to receive medical care.

Citing the media reports, that 79 girl students are accommodated in a single room of the hostel, the NHRC said the hostel, which has been functional for the last 25 years, lacks basic facilities.

Every year, the district reports a significant number of snakebite cases, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)